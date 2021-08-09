 Skip to main content

45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) shares jumped 46.5% to $17.98 after the company and DraftKings announced they entered into a definitive agreement for DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.56 billion.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) surged 34% to $89.99 after the company reported Q2 results and issued a business update.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) gained 30% to $3.7200 as the company said its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for USD105 million.
  • Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) shares climbed 29.7% to $14.28 after the company announced it will be acquired by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for $411 million.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 29.2% to $4.1594 after surging over 26% on Friday.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) jumped 25% to $17.66. The9 Limited and KazDigital, a Kazakhstan cryptomining company, recently signed a term sheet on establishment of joint venture.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) rose 20.4% to $7.67 after jumping over 18% on Friday. BIT Mining, last month, reported the purchase of 2.5k new bitcoin mining machines for $6.6 million.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 18.7% to $5.77. Sphere 3D shares surged over 41% on Friday after the company inked an agreement with turnkey mining solutions provider Hertford Advisors Ltd to provide a six-month exclusive right to assume all of Hertford's rights to several bitcoin mining agreements.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) jumped 18.4% to $3.14 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $13.5 price target.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) climbed 17.2% to $3.41 after surging over 20% on Friday. Future FinTech, last month, said it entered into securities purchase deal with certain investors for private placement of 549,000 shares at $2.83 per share.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 17% to $18.16.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) shares rose 16.8% to $2.1150 after dropping over 10% on Friday. The company recently reported a wider loss for its second quarter.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 16.7% to $9.62.
  • Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) jumped 15.8% to $11.52 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong sales forecast for the third quarter.
  • Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) surged 15.3% to $12.04 following Q2 results.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 15% to $2.95 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) surged 13.3% to $3.55.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 13.3% to $6.74. Bitfarms shares gained 16% on Friday in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) gained 13.2% to $47.04. Disco, last month, announced closing of its IPO.
  • Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) gained 13% to $24.84. The company, last week, declared regular quarterly cash dividend.
  • Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) jumped 13% to $3.7359. Meta Materials recently announced plans to buy Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 million.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 11.3% to $433.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results..
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) rose 10.2% to $12.84 amid increased retail investor interest.
  • Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) shares rose 8.7% to $1.6750 after climbing over 19% on Friday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is expected to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 7.2% to $6.34 after jumping over 10% on Friday. The company is scheduled to release Q2 results on August 12, 2021.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 6.5% to $7.59 after gaining over 7% on Friday.

Losers

  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares dipped 41.6% to $29.89 after the company said it received a letter from the FDA regarding the NDA for AXS-05 that stated the FDA "identified deficiencies that preclude labeling discussions at this time." The company also released Q2 results.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 40.2% to $4.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 36.8% to $8.12 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares at $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of $20 million.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) dropped 25% to $18.76 after the company announced the FDA placed a clinical hold on clinical studies of elivaldogene autotemcel gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy following safety report. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) fell 18% to $4.8150. Eton Pharmaceuticals is expected to report Q2 results on August 16, 2021.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 16.6% to $19.19 after declining 15% on Friday.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 15.8% to $2.6612. Kaixin Auto shares jumped 89% on Friday after the company announced it will establish a new energy vehicle business unit.
  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) dipped 15.1% to $30.01 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates and lowered its FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 12.6% to $6.75. The company, last week, reported a quarterly loss.
  • Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) dropped 10.4% to $3.0450. The company, last week, reported Q2 results.
  • Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) dipped 10.2% to $34.16 following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) fell 9.9% to $17.03. The company, last week, reported a loss for the second quarter.
  • Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) declined 9.5% to $14.07. Astronics, last week, reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) dropped 9.3% to $8.91.
  • Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 8.4% to $5.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) declined 7.9% to $4.62. Westport Fuel Systems jumped 28% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) fell 7.8% to $22.28. Barclays downgraded Global Partners from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $24 to $21.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) dipped 6.9% to $28.49 after multiple analysts lowered their price targets on the stock following last week's earnings.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) fell 6.4% to $60.41 as the company reported pricing of secondary offering of shares of 3 million shares of class A common stock at $36 per share.

