GE Healthcare, Amazon Web Services Form Strategic Collaboration To Transform Care Delivery And Help Clinicians Improve Patient Care
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) GE Healthcare collaborates with Amazon.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AI and cloud-based imaging solutions, integrated data, and clinical and operational insights to hospitals and healthcare providers.
- GE Healthcare will offer its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform on AWS to help transition healthcare providers globally from the traditional care delivery model provided in the hospital setting to a more decentralized model that is virtual and distributed.
- Edison Health Services platform creates an easy way for clinicians to derive and manage insights from the 3.6 billion imaging procedures and 50 petabytes of data produced by hospitals every year.
- GE Healthcare aims to help providers scale their ability to securely and compliantly aggregate all healthcare data types and formats to extract insights.
- The first AI-enabled imaging solution on the AWS offering from this collaboration is GE Healthcare's Edison TruePACS,3 Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS). Additionally, GE Healthcare would offer its Edison data aggregation and AI analytics platform on AWS to help developers access the platform, making it easier to build, test, and validate new AI models while facilitating the adoption of novel applications into clinical workflows.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.85% at $103.62, and AMZN's lower by 0.32% at $3,334.26 on the last check Monday.
