 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GE Healthcare, Amazon Web Services Form Strategic Collaboration To Transform Care Delivery And Help Clinicians Improve Patient Care
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
GE Healthcare, Amazon Web Services Form Strategic Collaboration To Transform Care Delivery And Help Clinicians Improve Patient Care
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GEGE Healthcare collaborates with Amazon.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AI and cloud-based imaging solutions, integrated data, and clinical and operational insights to hospitals and healthcare providers.
  • GE Healthcare will offer its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform on AWS to help transition healthcare providers globally from the traditional care delivery model provided in the hospital setting to a more decentralized model that is virtual and distributed.
  • Edison Health Services platform creates an easy way for clinicians to derive and manage insights from the 3.6 billion imaging procedures and 50 petabytes of data produced by hospitals every year.
  • GE Healthcare aims to help providers scale their ability to securely and compliantly aggregate all healthcare data types and formats to extract insights.
  • The first AI-enabled imaging solution on the AWS offering from this collaboration is GE Healthcare's Edison TruePACS,3 Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS). Additionally, GE Healthcare would offer its Edison data aggregation and AI analytics platform on AWS to help developers access the platform, making it easier to build, test, and validate new AI models while facilitating the adoption of novel applications into clinical workflows. 
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.85% at $103.62, and AMZN's lower by 0.32% at $3,334.26 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + GE)

Teamsters Election May Hold Cards For Upcoming UPS Contract Talks
Crude Awakening: Oil Slides To Four-Month Low, Indicating Possible Economic Fears
Tesla Mandates Masks At Giga Nevada Regardless Of Vaccination Status: WSJ
Apple Needs To Cut Apple TV Prices Or Cull The Beleaguered Living Room Gadget: Gurman
Tesla's Cybertruck Deliveries Delayed to 2022
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: LyondellBasell, Prologis, Royal Dutch Shell And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com