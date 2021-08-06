 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dirtt Environmental Stock Gains As Raymond James Raises Price Target
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 4:29pm   Comments
Share:
Dirtt Environmental Stock Gains As Raymond James Raises Price Target
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: DRTT) to $4.75 from $3.75 and maintained the Outperform rating after its Q2 results. It implies a 9.2% upside from Thursday's closing price of $4.35.
  • Dirtt Environmental's revenues for Q2 were $41.1 million, a slight decline of 2% year-over-year, beating the analyst consensus of $39.35 million, and the Cash balance stood at $58.3 million at the end of the quarter. 
  • EPS of $(0.11) missed the consensus of $(0.06).
  • The company announced it would be resuming its annual sales event, Connext, in Chicago in October.
  • Dirtt Environmental expects a slower pace of revenue growth recovery in the second half of 2021, with third-quarter revenue anticipated to be similar to the second quarter.
  • Price Action: DRTT shares closed higher by 5.29% at $4.58 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for DRTT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
May 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
May 2021National Bank Of CanadaDowngradesOutperformSector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for DRTT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRTT)

The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Include Ring Energy, SentinelOne, SPACs And More
22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LNGRaymond JamesMaintains109.0
YETIRaymond JamesMaintains111.0
WCNRaymond JamesMaintains144.0
VSATRaymond JamesMaintains70.0
STWDRaymond JamesMaintains30.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com