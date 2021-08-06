Dirtt Environmental Stock Gains As Raymond James Raises Price Target
- Raymond James raised the price target on Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: DRTT) to $4.75 from $3.75 and maintained the Outperform rating after its Q2 results. It implies a 9.2% upside from Thursday's closing price of $4.35.
- Dirtt Environmental's revenues for Q2 were $41.1 million, a slight decline of 2% year-over-year, beating the analyst consensus of $39.35 million, and the Cash balance stood at $58.3 million at the end of the quarter.
- EPS of $(0.11) missed the consensus of $(0.06).
- The company announced it would be resuming its annual sales event, Connext, in Chicago in October.
- Dirtt Environmental expects a slower pace of revenue growth recovery in the second half of 2021, with third-quarter revenue anticipated to be similar to the second quarter.
- Price Action: DRTT shares closed higher by 5.29% at $4.58 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for DRTT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|May 2021
|National Bank Of Canada
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Sector Perform
