Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 51 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE:WPG) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 25.38% to reach its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) stock drifted up 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.24.

(NYSE:AU) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Friday, moving down 11.18%. Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) shares hit a yearly low of $20.07. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

(AMEX:BTG) stock hit $3.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.81%. CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares fell to $122.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.01%.

(NASDAQ:ARNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $58.45 on Friday morning, moving down 4.65%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.91 on Friday morning, moving down 0.91%.

(NYSE:HUYA) shares set a new yearly low of $11.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session. Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.

(AMEX:NG) stock hit $7.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.56%. Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.60 and moving down 2.92%.

(NASDAQ:OM) stock hit $38.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 8.07%. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.20. Shares traded down 3.43%.

(NYSE:CVII) shares set a new yearly low of $9.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session. Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.71. The stock traded down 3.51%.

(NASDAQ:VLDR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares moved down 3.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.51, drifting down 3.31%.

(NASDAQ:IRTC) shares moved down 0.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $47.00, drifting down 0.89%. Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) stock drifted down 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.66.

(NASDAQ:HRTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Friday, moving down 1.17%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares hit a yearly low of $3.62. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHRS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%. Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 11.48%.

(AMEX:SVM) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.41. The stock traded down 2.38%. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) stock hit $23.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.75%.

(NASDAQ:MIRM) stock hit a yearly low of $13.85. The stock was down 2.13% for the day. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26.

(NASDAQ:KPTI) stock hit a yearly low of $5.50. The stock was down 5.56% for the day. Forum Merger (NASDAQ:FMIV) stock drifted down 0.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.63.

(NASDAQ:SPPI) shares fell to $2.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 25.38%. Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:ALZN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Friday morning, moving down 2.13%. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.25. Shares traded down 7.77%.

(NASDAQ:GOBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.70. The stock traded down 0.51%. SVF Investment Corp 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Friday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PPTA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.43%. Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.48. The stock was down 4.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SPRB) shares moved down 1.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.33, drifting down 1.18%. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Friday morning, moving down 3.53%.

(AMEX:GPL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.52. The stock was down 5.42% for the day. Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.90 and moving down 4.46%.

(NASDAQ:WNW) stock hit $4.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.81%. Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares moved down 2.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.88, drifting down 2.25%.

(NASDAQ:XCUR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Friday, moving down 1.89%. Fury Gold Mines (AMEX:FURY) stock drifted down 5.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.91.

(NASDAQ:SRGA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Friday morning, moving down 14.84%. Spark Networks (AMEX:LOV) shares set a new yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BPTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Friday, moving down 5.75%. UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.20 on Friday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ARDS) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Friday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Friday morning, moving down 3.62%.

