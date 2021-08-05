68 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) shares climbed 73.2% to $31.41 after the company, and Penn National Gaming, announced they entered into a definitive agreement whereby Penn National will acquire Score Media And Gaming for approximately $2.0 billion in cash and stock.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) shares rose 71.3% to $14.13. The Cathie Wood-led New York-based investment management firm snapped up 2.46 million shares, estimated to be worth about $20.4 million, in Zymergen on the day shares of the company closed 76.31% lower at $8.25, far below its initial public offering price of $31. Zymergen shares fell on Wednesday after the company provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast. The company said it 'no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.'
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares climbed 34.6% to $4.20 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q2 sales.
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) gained 33.8% to $188.71 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged 32% to $2.6695 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) gained 30.7% to $10.78. Astra announced a launch window beginning August 27, 2021 for its first commercial orbital launch with the United States Space Force.
- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) jumped 30% to $17.68 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) gained 23.9% to $38.71. Qualcomm offered to buy Veoneer at $37 per share in cash.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) surged 23.3% to $18.99 following Q2 results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) jumped 21% to $29.90.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) gained 20% to $12.20.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) rose 19.5% to $19.65 following Q2 results.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) jumped 19.4% to $153.69 following upbeat Q2 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 18.7% to $14.51 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) gained 18.2% to $62.83 after reporting Q3 results.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) jumped 18% to $13.80 following strong Q2 results.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) surged 16.6% to $171.32 following Q2 results.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) jumped 16.6% to $21.06.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) gained 16.1% to $25.22 following Q2 earnings.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) jumped 14.9% to $8.01 following strong quarterly sales.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) surged 14.4% to $3.1001 after the company swung to a Q2 profit.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) jumped 14.2% to $131.23 following quarterly results.
- SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) gained 14.1% to $14.31 following Q2 results.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) jumped 13.2% to $3.3850 following Q2 results.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares rose 13.1% to $5.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) shares rose 12.8% to $1,770.85 after the company reported a rise in Q2 EPS. The company also posted better-than-expected sales results.
- Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) gained 12.8% to $3.70.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) gained 12.8% to $49.43 after reporting quarterly results.
- Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) surged 12.6% to $15.76.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares rose 12.5% to $4.5997 after dropping around 15% on Wednesday. Ensysce Biosciences recently appointed David J. Kovacs to the new position of VP Public Policy and David Tanzer to the new position of VP Strategic Development.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) rose 12% to $11.55 following upbeat quarterly profit.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) jumped 10.7% to $11.51 following Q2 results.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) gained 10.2% to $276.88 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) rose 9.6% to $9.03 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 6.4% to $44.47. Uber reported a wider loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded expectations. The company posted an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $509 million, wider by around $150 million compared to the first quarter.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) rose 5.9% to $2,208.54. Booking Holdings reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales surpassed estimates.
Losers
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) shares dipped 31.7% to $56.18 after the company reported Q2 results. Keybanc downgraded Inogen from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) fell 27.6% to $70.71 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY21 forecast.
- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) fell 27% to $108.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 sales guidance. Several analysts downgraded the stock.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) fell 24.1% to $175.12 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) dropped 23.1% to $6.01 following Q2 results.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) dropped 23.1% to $19.16 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY21 sales forecast.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 22.6% to $0.6887 after jumping 73% on Wednesday. OneSmart announced the receipt of NYSE non-compliance letter regarding ADS trading price.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) fell 21.3% to $201.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company said "our Hospice segment is behind in both admission and average daily census growth." B of A Securities downgraded Amedisys from Buy to Neutral.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) dipped 19.9% to $57.12 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Keybanc and Raymond James downgraded the stock.
- Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) fell 19.3% to $20.30 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares fell 18.3% to $21.72. BeyondSpring shares jumped 176% on Wednesday after the company announced results from its DUBLIN-3 trial of plinabulin in combination with docetaxel for non-small cell lung cancer which showed the study met its primary endpoint.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) dipped 18.2% to $2.3311 following weak quarterly results.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 16.8% to $21.53. Cooper-Standard reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 56.6% year-on-year, to $533.2 million, versus the consensus of $500 million.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) dipped 16.8% to $13.62 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 16.7% to $17.23 after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares fell 16.6% to $37.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 and FY21 guidance.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 16.3% to $5.08 after climbing around 30% on Wednesday.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dropped 16.1% to $11.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MAXR) fell 14.6% to $29.01 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company also reported it encountered issues with component suppliers and subsystems software which have led to delays in the launch of WorldView Legion.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) dropped 14.4% to $2.8672 following Q2 results.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) dipped 14.1% to $8.25.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) fell 13.2% to $51.22 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.77, down from $1.04 year over year. B of A Securities downgraded Cardinal Health from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $69 to $56.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 12.8% to $30.28 following Q2 results. The company also said John Newland will retire as CFO.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) dipped 12.8% to $201.70 after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) dropped 12.2% to $9.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected EPS.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares fell 12% to $1.3735. Alterity Therapeutics shares gained around 14% on Wednesday after the company announced a new US patent to expand its portfolio of compounds for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) fell 11.6% to $73.85 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY21 sales guidance. Rosenblatt downgraded GoDaddy from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $110 to $85.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) dipped 7.7% to $265.20 following Q2 results.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares fell 6.5% to $189.12 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 sales guidance.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) fell 5.5% to $3.1950 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 5.1% to $398.80 despite better-than-expected second-quarter results and solid third-quarter guidance.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 4.3% to $20.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and cut FY21 NUPLAZID sales guidance.
