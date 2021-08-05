 Skip to main content

Disney To Launch Animation Facility In Vancouver And Expand In California
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Disney To Launch Animation Facility In Vancouver And Expand In California

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is opening an animation facility in Vancouver to focus on long-form series and special projects for its Disney+ streaming service.

What Happened: According to Animation Magazine, the new Walt Disney Animation Studios facility will open in January and its first project will be a musical series based on the 2016 film “Moana,” which is scheduled for a Disney+ premiere in 2024.

Amir Nasrabadi was named to head the Vancouver facility. Nasrabadi was most recently executive vice president and general manager at WildBrain Studios and was previously a vice president and general manager at Pixar Canada.

What Else Happened: Separately, Disney announced it will expand its animation studio in Burbank, California, which will focus on feature film projects and shorter form series.

“Disney Animation is creating more original storytelling for Disney+, expanding into series for the first time in our history with ‘Iwájú,’ ‘Tiana,’ ‘Moana,’ ‘Baymax’ and ‘Zootopia+,’” said Jennifer Lee, chief creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios. “As we continue to grow our original slate of projects, there are more creative, artistic and technological opportunities than at any previous time.”

Photo: “Moana” courtesy of Disney.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Amir Nasrabadi animation disney Jennifer Lee Vancouver Walt Disney Animation Studios

