3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ARC Document Solutions

The Trade: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Chairman, President and CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired a total of 47070 shares shares at an average price of $2.25. The insider spent $106,112.90 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: ARC Document Solutions recently reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales.

What ARC Document Solutions Does: ARC Document Solutions Inc is a global document solutions provider.

Qumu

The Trade: Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) President and CEO TJ Kennedy acquired a total of 18000 shares at an average price of $2.46. To acquire these shares, it cost $44,303.82.

What’s Happening: Qumu, last week, reported better-than-expected sales for its second quarter.

What Qumu Does: Qumu Corp provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for enterprises.

Ascent Solar Technologies

The Trade: Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ASTI) 10% owner BD Investment Holding Llc, Johannes Kuhn and Ute Kuhn, Johannes Kuhn and Ute Kuhn acquired a total of 666666672 shares shares at an average price of $0.02. The insider spent $10,000,000.08 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: During May, Ascent Solar Technologies reported Q1 net revenue of $165K, a sharp rise from the corresponding quarter of $4K.

What Ascent Solar Technologies Does: Ascent Solar Technologies Inc manufactures and develops solutions, products, and technologies related to solar power for existing and emerging defense, consumer electronics, off-grid, transportation, and building applications.