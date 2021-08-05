5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) - P/E: 9.44 Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) - P/E: 2.83 Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) - P/E: 7.75 Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) - P/E: 0.52 PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) - P/E: 7.9

Delek Logistics Partners has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.0, which has increased by 20.48% compared to Q1, which was 0.83. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.24%, which has increased by 0.31% from last quarter's yield of 8.93%.

This quarter, Smart Sand experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.09 in Q1 and is now -0.18. Smart Sand does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Sunoco experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.6 in Q1 and is now 1.73. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.18%, which has decreased by 0.71% from last quarter's yield of 10.89%.

This quarter, Summit Midstream Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 4.97 in Q4 and is now 0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 14.71%, which has decreased by 9.2% from 23.91% last quarter.

Most recently, PetroChina Co reported earnings per share at 0.02, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.01. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.68%, which has decreased by 1.09% from last quarter's yield of 7.77%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.