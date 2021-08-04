5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 8.06 Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) - P/E: 9.21 Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) - P/E: 2.89 Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) - P/E: 7.85 BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 2.96

Most recently, Orion Gr Hldgs reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.04. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Mesa Air Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.23, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.36. Mesa Air Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Digital Ally reported earnings per share at 0.49, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.08. Digital Ally does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Greenland Technologies saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.5 in Q4 to 0.21 now. Greenland Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BlueLinx Hldgs's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 11.61, whereas in Q1, they were at 6.44. BlueLinx Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.