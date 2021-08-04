 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Share:

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 8.06
  2. Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) - P/E: 9.21
  3. Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) - P/E: 2.89
  4. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) - P/E: 7.85
  5. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 2.96

Most recently, Orion Gr Hldgs reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.04. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Mesa Air Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.23, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.36. Mesa Air Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Digital Ally reported earnings per share at 0.49, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.08. Digital Ally does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Greenland Technologies saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.5 in Q4 to 0.21 now. Greenland Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BlueLinx Hldgs's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 11.61, whereas in Q1, they were at 6.44. BlueLinx Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (MESA + ORN)

Boutique French Airline Ventures Into Air Cargo
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Orion Gr Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com