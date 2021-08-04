5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) - P/E: 4.05 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 2.89 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.19 Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) - P/E: 7.78 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 4.04

Most recently, PG&E reported earnings per share at 0.27, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.23. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.06%, which has decreased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 3.1%.

Kenon Hldgs has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.34, which has increased by 24.16% compared to Q4, which was 2.69. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Pampa Energia reported earnings per share at 0.58, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.41. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Enel Chile's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.0, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.8. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.29%, which has increased by 9.76% from last quarter's yield of 1.53%.

This quarter, China Recycling Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.7 in Q4 and is now -0.09. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.