Amazon Sets Premiere Date For 'The Lord Of The Rings' TV Series

One of the most popular books and movie series is getting turned into an original show at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) through the Prime entertainment division. Here is a look at the latest details.

What Happened: A new "The Lord of the Rings" TV series will premiere on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2, 2022. Additional episodes will drop weekly, following the path of many other streaming platforms, Variety reports.

The series doesn't have a title and the plot is unknown at this time. The series will take place thousands of years before both J.R.R. Tolkien's “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” following the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Why It’s Important: Prime Video reported strong viewership in the recently reported second quarter with two original movies as the top streamed movies on their opening weekends. The longest-running Amazon Prime original series, “Bosch,” is set to premiere its seventh and final season later this year.

“Game of Thrones,” a series on AT&T's (NYSE: T) HBO unit, had strong viewership for its streaming and television run. The series finale had 19.3 million viewers including 13.6 million viewers of the 9 p.m. broadcast premiere, both setting HBO records.

"The Lord of the Rings" series could prove to be a hit given the subject matter and attract some new subscribers to the Prime service.

Photo: Amazon Studios via IMDb