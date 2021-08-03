4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

3M

The Trade: 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) Senior Vice President Denise R Rutherford disposed a total of 3135 shares at an average price of $198.17. The insider received $621,270.34as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: 3M recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 EPS guidance.

What 3M Does: 3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902 when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing.

Procter & Gamble

The Trade: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) CEO - Health Care Carolyn M Tastad sold a total of 7772 shares at an average price of $141.77. The insider received $1,101,836.44 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Procter & Gamble, last week, reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 7.1% year-on-year, to $18.95 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $18.36 billion.

What Procter & Gamble Does: Procter & Gamble operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Larry Page sold a total of 13888 shares at an average price of $2,733.78. The insider received $37,966,723.74 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Alphabet recently decided to build its smartphone processor, called Google Tensor, to power its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones this fall.

What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary.

PayPal

The Trade: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $276.81. The insider received $2,768,092.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: PayPal said it is hiring a team of executives in Ireland to further its efforts in the crypto space.

What PayPal Does: PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions.