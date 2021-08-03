48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares jumped 64.4% to $7.15 after a Form 4 filing from the company showed 10% shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures purchased 237,500 shares of Wilhelmina.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) gained 32.2% to $3.74 as the company said its LB-100 elicits anti-tumor activity in small lung cancer models.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares climbed 31.4% to $2.97 as the company announced positive clinical and highly statistically significant topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 safety and efficacy trial evaluating ONS-5010/Lytenava for treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 29.6% to $44.95 after the company announced that the it has received approval for a Clinical Trial Application from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority to enable the advancement of two STARR mRNA vaccine candidates into the clinic.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares rose 29.2% to $37.65. Sanofi announced plans to acquire Translate Bio for $38 per share in cash.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) gained 29.2% to $10.04. Flora Growth recently announced it entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Evergreen Pharmacare to supply its premium dried flower and derivative products.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares jumped 28.4% to $19.90. Hollysys Automation Technologies’ board is evaluating a non-binding offer from Superior Emerald (Cayman) Limited, controlled by Ascendent Capital Partners, and Mr. Changli Wang, the founder of the company. Hollysys received the offer on Jul. 20 to acquire the shares for $23.00 per share in cash.
- Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) gained 19.2% to $54.84. Victoria's Secret & Co. completed separation from Bath & Body Works. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Victorias Secret & Co. with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $76.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) jumped 18.7% to $35.01 after the company reported a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 17.7% to $10.46.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) jumped 16.6% to $16.65 after climbing over 13% on Monday.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) gained 15.5% to $10.00 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) jumped 14.8% to $7.54 after the company announced the FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation status to the VenoValve, which is currently set to begin its U.S. pivotal trial.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 14.6% to $295.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) jumped 14.6% to $91.72 after climbing 15% on Monday.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) gained 14.1% to $3.71 after the company reported pricing of $3.5 million underwritten public offering and uplisting to Nasdaq.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) surged 12.6% to $34.75 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) gained 11.3% to $6.78 after reporting Q3 results.
- Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) jumped 11.3% to $82.53 following Q3 results.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) jumped 11.1% to $4.20.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) shares rose 10.1% to $6.42 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) gained 8.8% to $288.66 after the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $1.17 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.12 billion. Gartner also raised the FY21 revenue guidance from $4.50 billion to $4.57 billion.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares rose 6.7% to $3.3299 after the company reported the purchase of CarZeus for $400K in cash.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 5.6% to $25.44 as the company reported strong quarterly earnings.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ: ZI) shares rose 4.8% to $57.39 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY21guidance.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares dipped 67% to $6.72 after dropping over 28% on Monday.
- ABVC Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) dropped 52.8% to $2.95 after the company reported the pricing of $6.875 million firm commitment offering.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) fell 41.4% to $7.64 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak sales forecast for the third quarter.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares fell 36.7% to $0.8361. ECMOHO priced 10 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $0.90 per ADS to raise $9 million in a secondary offering. Each ADS represents four shares.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) dipped 21.3% to $4.00. Ever-Glory International shares jumped 125% on Monday after the company announced a $5 million stock repurchase program.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) fell 19.4% to $8.80 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Bright Health said it sees FY21 sales of $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) dropped 18.8% to $2.0050after jumping over 18% on Monday.
- Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) fell 17.6% to $28.50. Newtek Business Services signed an agreement to acquire National Bank of New York City for $20 million in cash.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) dropped 16.6% to $13.51 following Q2 results.
- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) dropped 15.8% to $8.91 following Q2 earnings.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) dipped 15.4% to $183.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance below consensus estimates.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) dropped 14.6% to $5.53 following Q2 results.
- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) fell 14.6% to $17.61 after the company announced a proposed public offering of $100 million of common stock.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) dropped 14.1% to $3.4950. Ra Medical Systems gained around 19% on Monday after the company received FDA 510(k) premarket notification showing update as of Aug. 2.
- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) dipped 13.8% to $53.48. JP Morgan downgraded Clear Secure from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $52 price target.
- SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) fell 13.7% to $26.11. SI-BONE reported Q2 sales of $22.2 million, beating the consensus of $21.96 million, representing a 58% Y/Y increase over the COVID-19 impacted 2020 period. The company posted an operating loss of $(13) million compared to an operating loss of $(10.1) million a year ago.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) fell 11.4% to $160.62 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY22 EPS forecast.
- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) dropped 10.8% to $61.50 after reporting Q2 results.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) fell 10.4% to $94.15 following a WSJ article titled "Tencent Plummets as China Calls Online Gaming 'Opium for the Mind'.".
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) dipped 9.2% to $110.59 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) dropped 8.8% to $27.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and cut FY21 sales guidance.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) fell 8.5% to $127.30 following quarterly results.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) fell 7.8% to $30.32. MediaAlpha is expected to release Q2 results on August 12.
