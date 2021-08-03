5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) - P/E: 8.32 BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 5.56 Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) - P/E: 9.84 Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) - P/E: 7.24 WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 5.24

Network-1 Technologies's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.38, whereas in Q4, they were at -0.06. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.75%, which has decreased by 1.77% from 4.52% last quarter.

Most recently, BM Technologies reported earnings per share at 0.25, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.18. BM Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Turtle Beach saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.84 in Q4 to 0.52 now. Turtle Beach does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bel Fuse's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.68, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.23. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.56%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 1.67% last quarter.

WidePoint's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.96. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.