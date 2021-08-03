 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) - P/E: 8.32
  2. BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 5.56
  3. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) - P/E: 9.84
  4. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) - P/E: 7.24
  5. WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 5.24

Network-1 Technologies's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.38, whereas in Q4, they were at -0.06. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.75%, which has decreased by 1.77% from 4.52% last quarter.

Most recently, BM Technologies reported earnings per share at 0.25, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.18. BM Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Turtle Beach saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.84 in Q4 to 0.52 now. Turtle Beach does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bel Fuse's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.68, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.23. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.56%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 1.67% last quarter.

WidePoint's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.96. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (NTIP + BMTX)

Network-1 Settles Patent Lawsuit With Hewlett Packard For $17M
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com