Seth MacFarlane, Citing Distaste For Tucker Carlson, Considers Moving 'Family Guy' From Fox

Seth MacFarlane hates Tucker Carlson so much that he is publicly musing about taking his long-running animated series “Family Guy” off Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) and moving it to another network.

What Happened: MacFarlane raised his displeasure with Carlson in a tweet that also called attention to his growing relationship with Peacock, the streaming service of NBC parent company Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” MacFarlane tweeted. “Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

MacFarlane didn't say which opinion piece by Carlson grinds his gears. The two men do not share the same network: Carlson is a fixture on Fox News and the Fox Nation streaming platform, while “Family Guy” is on the main Fox network.

What Could Happen: “Family Guy” has been running on Fox for 19 seasons and established MacFarlane as a prominent force in the entertainment industry. However, MacFarlane began turning his attention to Peacock last year with a 19-episode series “The At-Home Variety Show Featuring Seth MacFarlane.”

In June, MacFarlane announced he was reviving his “Ted” franchise as a 10-episode series on Peacock. He's currently developing multiple projects for the streaming service, including an unscripted series starring Bill Nye, a revival of the “Smokey and the Bandit” franchise and a series based on the 1957 integration of Arkansas’ Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

Photo: A scene from "Family Guy," courtesy of Fox.