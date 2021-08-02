 Skip to main content

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 9:49am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 3.17
  2. GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) - P/E: 9.85
  3. Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) - P/E: 7.86
  4. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 7.95
  5. Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) - P/E: 1.49

Most recently, Cheetah Mobile reported earnings per share at 0.08, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.07. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

GRAVITY Co has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.01, which has increased by 54.36% compared to Q4, which was 1.95. GRAVITY Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Boston Omaha reported earnings per share at 3.09, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.73. Boston Omaha does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nexstar Media Group has reported Q1 earnings per share at 4.42, which has decreased by 44.54% compared to Q4, which was 7.97. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.9%, which has increased by 0.04% from 1.86% last quarter.

Phoenix New Media has reported Q1 earnings per share at -0.06, which has decreased by 200.0% compared to Q4, which was -0.02. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

