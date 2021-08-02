5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) - P/E: 9.86 PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) - P/E: 7.03 IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) - P/E: 1.75 Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) - P/E: 4.55 NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) - P/E: 4.62

This quarter, New Residential Inv experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.34 in Q1 and is now 0.31. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.31%, which has decreased by 0.12% from 7.43% in the previous quarter.

PotlatchDeltic has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.77, which has increased by 42.78% compared to Q1, which was 1.94. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.73%, which has decreased by 0.33% from 3.06% in the previous quarter.

IRSA Propiedades has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.1, which has increased by 91.8% compared to Q2, which was -1.22. IRSA Propiedades does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Two Harbors Investment has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.17, which has decreased by 43.33% compared to Q4, which was 0.3. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.07%, which has increased by 0.26% from 8.81% last quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.59, which has increased by 11.32% compared to Q1, which was 0.53. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.79%, which has increased by 0.6% from 9.19% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.