 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) - P/E: 9.86
  2. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) - P/E: 7.03
  3. IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) - P/E: 1.75
  4. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) - P/E: 4.55
  5. NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) - P/E: 4.62

This quarter, New Residential Inv experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.34 in Q1 and is now 0.31. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.31%, which has decreased by 0.12% from 7.43% in the previous quarter.

PotlatchDeltic has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.77, which has increased by 42.78% compared to Q1, which was 1.94. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.73%, which has decreased by 0.33% from 3.06% in the previous quarter.

IRSA Propiedades has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.1, which has increased by 91.8% compared to Q2, which was -1.22. IRSA Propiedades does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Two Harbors Investment has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.17, which has decreased by 43.33% compared to Q4, which was 0.3. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.07%, which has increased by 0.26% from 8.81% last quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.59, which has increased by 11.32% compared to Q1, which was 0.53. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.79%, which has increased by 0.6% from 9.19% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (PCH + NRZ)

Understanding New Residential Inv's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing New Residential Inv's Unusual Options Activity
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Earnings Preview: New Residential Inv
PotlatchDeltic: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com