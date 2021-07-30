 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Agile Therapeutics

The Trade: Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) CEO Al Altomari acquired a total of 26200 shares shares at an average price of $1.26. The insider spent $33,095.84 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Agile Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

What Agile Therapeutics Does: Agile Therapeutics Inc is a women's healthcare company to fulfill the unmet health needs of women.

Minim

The Trade: Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) CEO Graham Chynoweth acquired a total of 200000 shares shares at an average price of $2.50. The insider spent $500,000.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Minim reported pricing of a $25 million public offering of common stock.

What Minim Does: Minim Inc is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the they need and the people they love.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGRX + MINM)

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider TradeNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com