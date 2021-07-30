2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Agile Therapeutics
The Trade: Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) CEO Al Altomari acquired a total of 26200 shares shares at an average price of $1.26. The insider spent $33,095.84 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: Agile Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
What Agile Therapeutics Does: Agile Therapeutics Inc is a women's healthcare company to fulfill the unmet health needs of women.
Minim
The Trade: Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) CEO Graham Chynoweth acquired a total of 200000 shares shares at an average price of $2.50. The insider spent $500,000.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: Minim reported pricing of a $25 million public offering of common stock.
What Minim Does: Minim Inc is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the they need and the people they love.
