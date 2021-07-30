Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 33 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).

(NASDAQ:EYEG) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 10.18% to reach its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.40. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.

(NYSE:HIMS) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.77. The stock traded down 0.41%. Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 10.18%.

(NASDAQ:PALI) stock hit $2.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock drifted down 5.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.