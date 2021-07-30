 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 10:01am   Comments
On Friday morning, 33 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 10.18% to reach its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.40. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $180.95. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) stock drifted up 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.46.
  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $43.62 and moving down 6.37%.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares hit a yearly low of $60.00. The stock was down 6.72% on the session.
  • Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $76.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $49.54. The stock traded down 1.63%.
  • Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.77. The stock traded down 0.41%.
  • Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 10.18%.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares set a new yearly low of $6.06 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) stock hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.23. The stock was down 6.61% for the day.
  • Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.01. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares fell to $9.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.92%.
  • Figure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FACA) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Friday, moving down 0.31%.
  • Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.52 on Friday morning, moving down 4.54%.
  • Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.81. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • FinTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FTCV) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.06.
  • Gobi Acquisition (NASDAQ:GOBI) shares fell to $9.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares fell to $4.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.80 and moving up 2.44%.
  • Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Friday morning, moving down 6.95%.
  • Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Friday morning, moving down 3.2%.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares moved down 4.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.25, drifting down 4.68%.
  • Engine Media Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) stock hit $6.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.95%.
  • Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.35 on Friday morning, moving down 2.9%.
  • Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.33. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares hit a yearly low of $2.09. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares were down 4.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock hit $2.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock drifted down 5.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

