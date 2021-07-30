4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Director Larry Page disposed a total of 9835 shares at an average price of $2,727.61. The insider received $26,826,030.76 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Alphabet recently reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

What Alphabet Does: Alphabet, headquartered in Mountain View, California, provides online advertising services in the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

HCA Healthcare

The Trade: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Group President Charles Hall sold a total of 12006 shares at an average price of $249.94. The insider received $749,820.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: HCA Healthcare recently company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also raised its FY21 guidance.

What HCA Healthcare Does: HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S.

SMART Global

The Trade: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $45.07. The insider received $2,253,451.77 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: SMART Global recently reported a 3 million share offering via selling shareholders affiliated with Silver Lake.

What SMART Global Does: SMART Global Holdings is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas.

Crocs

The Trade: Crocs, Inc. (NYSE: CROX) EVP, Chief Operations & Transformation Officer Elaine Boltz sold a total of 9296 shares at an average price of $129.39. The insider received $1,202,847.48 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Crocs recently reported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 93.3% year-on-year to $640.8 million

What Crocs Does: Crocs is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children.