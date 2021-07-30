 Skip to main content

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 9:32am   Comments
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Wingstop

The Trade: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Chairman, President and CEO Charles Morrison acquired a total of 50950 shares . The insider also disposed a total of 21139 shares at an average price of $161.20.

What’s Happening: Wingstop recently reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company’s shares gained over 10% over the previous month.

What Wingstop Does: Wingstop is a high-growth franchisor and operator of restaurants that specialize in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

The Trade: Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) President and CEO Juan Luciano acquired a total of 16790 shares at an average price of $59.54. To acquire these shares, it cost $999,700.11 to the insider.

What’s Happening: Archer-Daniels-Midland recently reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company’s stock has added around 20% since the start of the year.

What Archer-Daniels-Midland Does: Archer Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities.

AAR

The Trade: AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) Director Ross Michael Boyce bought a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $36.11. The insider spent $361,072.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: AAR, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Alaska Airlines Group teamed up with AAR to create a pipeline for qualified airline maintenance technicians for the Seattle-based airline.

What AAR Does: AAR is engaged in providing products and services to aviation, government, and defense market.

