70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares surged 65.1% to settle at $5.30 on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences recently reported closing of $12.5 million private placement priced at a premium to market.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares climbed 48.1% to close at $13.55 on Thursday. Intec Pharma recently reported a $30 million private placement.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) shares surged 47.8% to settle at $24.02 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares gained 26.2% to close at $2.41 on Thursday after the company announced it received registration approval for UroShield from TGA Australia.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) gained 24.8% to settle at $2.62 after reporting quarterly results.
- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) gained 23.1% to close at $13.79. The company is set to release Q2 results on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
- Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) jumped 22.2% to settle at $22.00 after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) gained 20.1% to close at $3.46.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) surged 19.1% to settle at $2.68.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) shares jumped 17% to settle at $14.39. Bon Natural Life said it 'broke ground' on its third production facility in Yumen City's Material Chemical Industrial Park.
- Absci, CORP (NASDAQ: ABSI) gained 16.5% to settle at $28.54. The company recent priced its IPO at $16 a share.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) gained 16.5% to close at $26.66.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) gained 16.1% to close at $7.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) gained 16% to settle at $3.77 in anticipation of the company's Q4 earnings results.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) rose 15.7% to close at $3.76 on abnormally-high volume. The company, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) jumped 15.4% to settle at $43.44 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued strong FY21 earnings forecast.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 15.2% to close at $2.80.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) rose 15.1% to settle at $6.78. The company, earlier during the month, posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) climbed 15% to close at $24.12. Dream Finders Homes is expected to release Q2 results on August 10.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) gained 14% to settle at $28.09.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) surged 13.2% to close at $105.68.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) gained 13.2% to settle at $5.59.
- Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) jumped 13% to close at $81.48 following strong Q2 results.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) rose 12.3% to settle at $48.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) surged 12.1% to close at $45.30 following strong quarterly results.
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) gained 11.8% to settle at $6.65.
- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) rose 11.7% to close at $106.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) gained 11.4% to settle at $4.59. Vallon Pharmaceuticals recently reported issuance of new European patent covering method of use and composition of matter for ADAIR.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) rose 11.2% to settle at $9.86 after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is considering going private.
- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) gained 9.5% to close at $68.33 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP) surged 9.5% to settle at $34.31 after the company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 gross profit guidance.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc.(NASDAQ: HBP) shares gained 8.8% to close at $6.34 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) surged 8.3% to close at $221.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) rose 7.7% to settle at $146.58 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) gained 7.4% to close at $6.22. iSpecimen announced the launch of Enhanced Custom Collection Service.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 7.3% to close at $6.80.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) gained 3.8% to close at $14.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 EPS guidance above estimates.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares tumbled 60.3% to close at $43.50 on Thursday after the company presented new clinical and biomarker data at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) fell 40.2% to close at $4.91 after the company announced initial data from the dose escalation portion of its ongoing Phase 1b trial evaluating ATRC-101 in select solid tumor types, showing the investigational asset was well-tolerated. Preliminary biomarker data supported the proposed mechanism of action found in preclinical studies.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) fell 30.3% to settle at $9.99.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) dipped 23.6% to close at $103.35. S&P Cassava Sciences reported positive biomarker data from an open-label study of simufilam, its investigational drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) dipped 21.1% to settle at $24.07 after the company presented results from the its INFRONT-2 Phase 2 clinical trial of AL001 at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 17.4% to close at $21.98.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) dropped 15.4% to close at $7.00. Flora Growth announced it entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Evergreen Pharmacare to supply its premium dried flower and derivative products.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) tumbled 15.2% to settle at $12.03 after company founder Trevor Milton was indicted on three counts of fraud.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dropped 14.4% to close at $18.29 after the company reported preclinical data for its Alzheimer's candidate, ANAVEX2-73.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) dipped 14.3% to close at $7.80. The company recently highlighted results of further bryostatin trial analyses in presentation at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) fell 14.1% to close at $11.31 after the company issued Q3 2021 and FY21 revenue guidance below estimates.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) dropped 13.6% to settle at $23.15 amid continued Chinese market volatility due to regulatory concerns.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 13.6% to close at $99.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) dropped 13% to close at $4.36.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) dipped 12.7% to settle at $7.83.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) fell 12.5% to close at $2.93. Cyclerion Therapeutics recently announced it will present trial design for CY6463 Phase 2a study in patients with Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology.
- Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) fell 12.1% to close at $6.99.
- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) declined 11.7% to settle at $2.50 after the company announced pricing of a $25 million public offering of common stock.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) declined 11.2% to close at $7.88 following Q2 results.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 10.5% to close at $3.40.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares declined 9.9% to settle at $164.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) dropped 9.2% to settle at $8.35.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) fell 8.4% to close at $119.40 following weak quarterly earnings.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 8.4% to close at $133.03 after reporting Q3 results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) fell 7.4% to close at $10.71 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) dropped 6.7% to settle at $5.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 6.2% to settle at $283.17. Paypal posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) fell 6% to close at $41.06 after reporting Q2 results.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) fell 6.1% to close at $1.39. China Natural Resources recently announced it has agreed to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology for consideration of approximately US$16.1 million.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dropped 5.8% to close at $13.48 following Q2 results.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares fell 5.6% to settle at $64.79 following quarterly results.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) fell 4% to close at $358.32. Facebook reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company saw its daily active users grow 7% year-over-year to 1.91 billion in the quarter. Monthly active users increased 7% to 2.9 billion. Facebook said its third- and fourth-quarter revenue growth rates could decelerate “significantly” due to going against tough comp periods from the prior year.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares fell 3.1% to close at $44.69 after the Financial Times reported Softbank is selling 45 million shares in the ride-hailing company.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas