Thinking About Buying Stock In GameStop, Palantir Or Arcimoto?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) announced Wednesday plans to rebrand EB Games in Canada. According to the press release, by the end of this year, EB Games' Canadian locations and online store will assume the GameStop brand and name.

GameStop says this decision follows receipt of feedback from customers and stockholders.

GameStop is the parent company for EB Games. The EB Games brand still exists in Australia and New Zealand.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) announced this week the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has renewed its commitment to working with Palantir to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution for another year.

Palantir says it will work with HHS's Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) and provide its software platform to help manage the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy, enable international distribution and improve the equity and efficacy of vaccine programs.

Palantir also announced Tuesday e-mobility company Tritium signed a contract that will provide Tritium with access to the Palantir Foundry platform.

EV maker Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) debuted the first production Roadsters, demonstrated the first-ever driverless Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), unveiled new torque vectoring technology that will improve the handling of all Arcimoto vehicles via a future software update and revealed their Flatbed utility vehicle at this year's FUV and Friends Summer Showcase at the Portland International Raceway on July 26.

Arcimoto says Faction Technology, based in South San Francisco, demonstrated the first-ever driverless FUV using remote control. Arcimoto called this a step forward toward true ride-on-demand, where riders will be able to summon a vehicle to their location and then hop in and drive.