MeridianLink Raises $260M Via Upsized IPO At $26 Per Share, Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 6:25am   Comments
  • Cloud-based technology company MeridianLink, Inc (NYSE: MLNK) priced 13.2 million shares at $26 per share in its upsized initial public offering.
  • The company upsized the offering from the previously announced 12 million shares.
  • The offering consists of 10 million shares offered by MeridianLink and 3.2 million shares to be sold by certain existing stockholders.
  • The company had estimated to price the IPO at $24 to $26 per share.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $260 million.
  • Additionally, certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.98 million shares.
  • The shares are likely to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "MLNK" today.

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech

