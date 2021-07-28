MeridianLink Raises $260M Via Upsized IPO At $26 Per Share, Trading Begins Today
- Cloud-based technology company MeridianLink, Inc (NYSE: MLNK) priced 13.2 million shares at $26 per share in its upsized initial public offering.
- The company upsized the offering from the previously announced 12 million shares.
- The offering consists of 10 million shares offered by MeridianLink and 3.2 million shares to be sold by certain existing stockholders.
- The company had estimated to price the IPO at $24 to $26 per share.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $260 million.
- Additionally, certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.98 million shares.
- The shares are likely to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "MLNK" today.
