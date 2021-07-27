3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Accenture

The Trade: Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Chief Leadership & Human Resources Officer Ellyn Shook disposed a total of 2600 shares at an average price of $317.47. The insider received $825,426.45 as a result of selling their shares.

What’s Happening: Accenture’s subsidiary Accenture Federal Services (AFS) today won a six-year $729 million contract to help the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) transform multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems into a single, consolidated model to improve efficiency, enhance readiness, and reduce costs.

What Accenture Does: Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services.

Workiva

The Trade: Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Jeffrey D. Trom sold a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $129.25. The insider received $3,231,275.23 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Workiva is expected to release Q2 results on August 3. The company’s shares dropped over 4% in today’s session.

What Workiva Does: Workiva Inc, founded in 2008, is a best of breed cloud application for reporting and compliance.

UnitedHealth

The Trade: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Chief Legal Officer Stanton Dodge sold a total of 7000 shares at an average price of $415.70. The insider received $2,909,867.10 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: The company, recently, reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

What UnitedHealth Does: UnitedHealth Group is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States.