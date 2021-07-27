 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple News, NBCUniversal Collaborate Over Olympics Content: TechCrunch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Apple News, NBCUniversal Collaborate Over Olympics Content: TechCrunch
  • Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple News has collaborated with Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal, the U.S. broadcast rights holder for the Olympics, TechCrunch reports
  • The companies will develop exclusive daily recaps and audio briefings, event schedules, and medal counts to help fans keep tabs on the games.
  • The News app's pre-set calendar event of every Olympic event by sport is a crucial element of the partnership. It will include prime-time coverage too.
  • Apple can also promote its podcasts and drive traffic to its podcast platform via the partnership.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.97% at $146.08, and CMCSA shares traded lower by 0.61% at $58.34 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Jan Kuss from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + CMCSA)

Analyzing Apple's Unusual Options Activity
AMD Consolidates Ahead Of Earnings Print
Universal Announces $400M Trilogy Reboot Of 'The Exorcist'
Mega-Cap Mania: Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft Earnings All Ahead After Close Today
If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix Or Google?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Tech Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs techcrunchNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com