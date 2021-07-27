Apple News, NBCUniversal Collaborate Over Olympics Content: TechCrunch
- Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple News has collaborated with Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal, the U.S. broadcast rights holder for the Olympics, TechCrunch reports.
- The companies will develop exclusive daily recaps and audio briefings, event schedules, and medal counts to help fans keep tabs on the games.
- The News app's pre-set calendar event of every Olympic event by sport is a crucial element of the partnership. It will include prime-time coverage too.
- Apple can also promote its podcasts and drive traffic to its podcast platform via the partnership.
