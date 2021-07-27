Could F-150 Lightning Have More Range Than Originally Shared?

The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck was unveiled to much fanfare earlier this year. The vehicle is expected to sell at a base price of $39,974, with a range of 230 miles. Additional models will have higher price points and extended range, which could be even longer than originally advertised.

What Happened: Tom Moloughney, a writer for InsideEVs, was able to visit the Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) complex in Dearborn and ride as a passenger in the new F-150 Lightning electric vehicle.

While in the vehicle, the writer noticed the Pro Power on-board control screen showing a range of 472 miles, more than advertised.

The author said he tried several times to get a good answer from Darren Palmer, the company’s global general manager of battery electric vehicles, who was the driver.

“Palmer guided the conversation away from range to how Ford is working on an incredibly advanced range estimator for the F-150 Lightning, one that will take into consideration all kinds of factors including payload weight, as well as trailer configuration, length and tongue weight,” Moloughney said.

The author asked Ford about the picture he took showing a range of 472 miles in the F-150 Lightning.

“This is a prototype vehicle and we still are targeting an EPA-estimated 300 miles,” the company said.

Moloughney highlights a test drive video by YouTuber Marques Brownlee that showed the vehicle charged to 80% and showing a range of 367 miles.

“That’s to the possibility that Ford is actually underpromising the range that the F-150 Lightning will have.”

The author said he thinks Ford will have a range closer to 472 miles than the 300 originally listed.

Why It’s Important: The extended range F-150 Lightning comes with a 300-mile range according to the company, ahead of the 230-mile range of the base model of the vehicle.

The Cybertruck from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly anticipated electric pickup truck priced from $39,900 for the base model up to $69,900.

Tesla announced the Cybertruck would enter production after other models, with some believing the vehicle could be pushed out to 2022.

The increased range from Ford on extended versions or all models along with Tesla’s delay could play into favor with Ford’s chance to gain share in what could be a competitive electric pickup market.

Tesla has an estimated 500,000 to 600,000 Cybertruck customers on its waitlist since beginning reservations in November 2019.

Ford sold 787,422 F-series trucks in 2020, which comprised 38.5% of the company’s U.S. sales. The F-150 is the top-selling pickup truck in the U.S.

Photo: the Ford F-150 Lightning.