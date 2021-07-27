 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 10:50am   Comments
This morning 85 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2,800.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit $2,687.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.7%.
  • Visa (NYSE:V) shares reached a new 52-week high of $252.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.28%.
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares set a new 52-week high of $158.55 on Tuesday, moving up 0.45%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $320.08.
  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares set a new yearly high of $246.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares were up 0.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $286.63.
  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares set a new 52-week high of $268.18 on Tuesday, moving up 1.5%.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were up 0.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.55.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $208.59. Shares traded up 0.85%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) shares hit a yearly high of $45.57. The stock traded up 2.96% on the session.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares set a new yearly high of $149.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were down 2.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $490.73.
  • Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares set a new yearly high of $231.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.83 on Tuesday, moving up 0.48%.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $592.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.59%.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares hit a yearly high of $229.16. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.18. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $113.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares hit $264.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.12%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares broke to $124.77 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $339.21 with a daily change of down 0.31%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.89. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,483.20.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.03 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) stock set a new 52-week high of $200.13 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares were up 0.87% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.69.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $264.44 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
  • TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $117.56 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $124.32.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $193.57. Shares traded up 2.11%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $696.53 on Tuesday, moving up 1.49%.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares were down 0.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $172.62 for a change of down 0.02%.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares set a new yearly high of $36.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $174.52. The stock traded down 1.26% on the session.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.25 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMA) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.11. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares broke to $47.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.49%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares were up 1.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.22.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.58%.
  • Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares set a new yearly high of $65.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $59.32 with a daily change of up 0.96%.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) shares set a new yearly high of $80.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $217.51 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) stock made a new 52-week high of $164.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.
  • Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.56 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.48.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares hit $115.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.1%.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares hit $48.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.12 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.44. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) shares hit $124.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit $188.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
  • American Campus (NYSE:ACC) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%.
  • CACI International (NYSE:CACI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $270.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.52. Shares traded up 10.85%.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.86.
  • APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.61 with a daily change of up 15.0%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares were up 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.34.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares were up 1.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.84 for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.92. The stock was down 3.56% for the day.
  • Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) shares hit a yearly high of $33.96. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.00. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares were up 1.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.75 for a change of up 1.69%.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares hit $31.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.66%.
  • Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.20.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.44. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.88 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) shares set a new yearly high of $29.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.33. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.13. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares were up 1.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.11.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.21.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.71 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.48%.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares were down 3.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.50.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.56 on Tuesday, moving up 0.63%.
  • GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
  • Insight Select Income (NYSE:INSI) shares hit a yearly high of $22.40. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.
  • Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.45. The stock traded up 4.97% on the session.
  • Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.68%.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.60. Shares traded up 266.85%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

