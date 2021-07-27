 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 10:33am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) - P/E: 7.33
  2. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) - P/E: 7.31
  3. Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) - P/E: 9.72
  4. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) - P/E: 9.17
  5. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) - P/E: 8.29

This quarter, Tri Pointe Homes experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.59 in Q1 and is now 1.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.78%, which has increased by 0.09% from 0.69% in the previous quarter.

Whirlpool has reported Q2 earnings per share at 6.64, which has decreased by 7.78% compared to Q1, which was 7.2. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.38%, which has decreased by 0.12% from 2.5% in the previous quarter.

Winnebago Industries's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 2.16, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.12. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.68%, which has increased by 0.12% from last quarter's yield of 0.56%.

KB Home saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.02 in Q1 to 1.5 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.47%, which has increased by 0.23% from 1.24% in the previous quarter.

MarineMax's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 2.59, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.69. MarineMax does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VS

