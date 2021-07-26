 Skip to main content

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2021 5:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC) shares are trading higher after the company announced initial Phase 1b results for CERC-002 in moderate to severe Crohn's Disease patients.
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 guidance.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares are trading higher after the company announced the receipt of air pollution control orders totaling $4.5 million.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Bayon Therapeutics for roughly $7.1 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and reported total prescriptions are up 171%.

Losers

  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS of $(0.32), down from $(0.07) year over year and revenues of $1.9 million, down from $6.6 million year over year.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

