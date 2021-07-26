 Skip to main content

ASM Global, Honeywell Form Strategic Alliance To Create Smarter, Safer Venues

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 4:03pm   Comments
  • ASM Globainked a strategic alliance with Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) to help create smarter, safer, and more sustainable venue operations and more enjoyable audience experiences across ASM's international portfolio.
  • The agreement runs through 2027, no terms were disclosed.
  • ASM Global will work with Honeywell to establish new standards related to indoor air quality, safety, and regulatory compliance for its VenueShield LIVE proprietary program for venue reopenings and operations.
  • Honeywell will also create a custom, real-time Healthy Buildings dashboard for the VenueShield LIVE program to help ASM's facilities staff quickly identify and correct critical building controls issues.
  • Additionally, Honeywell will work with the ASM Global venue network to deploy various technologies that support smarter, safer and more sustainable venues.
  • Recent analysts Ratings for Honeywell: Deutsche Bank maintained buy and raised price target to $251, Credit Suisse maintained outperform rating and raised the price target from $244 to $247, RBC Capital maintained sector perform rating and raised price target to $231, and Barclays maintained overweight rating and raised price target to $253.
  • Price action: HON shares are trading higher by 0.31% at $229.25 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for HON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Jul 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

