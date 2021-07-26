40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares rose 73.6% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Friday.
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares rose 45.2% to $3.79 in pre-market trading. NanoVibronix shares surged over 248% on Friday after the company got Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approval for its UroShield System.
- Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) rose 39.2% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after gaining over 18% on Friday. The company recently closed its previously announced public offering.
- Chembio Diagnostics Inc(NASDAQ: CEMI) shares rose 29.7% to $3.97 in pre-market trading. Chembio Diagnostics, last week, said it received a $4 million purchase order from the Partnership for Supply Chain Management (PFSCM), supported by The Global Fund.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 20.2% to $33.80 in pre-market trading. Bitcoin prices surged on speculation that Amazon could accept crypto payments before year-end.
- Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 20.1% to $3.95 in pre-market trading. Bitcoin prices surged on speculation that Amazon could accept crypto payments before year-end.
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 19.2% to $29.38 in pre-market trading. Bitcoin prices surged on speculation that Amazon could accept crypto payments before year-end.
- Sos Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) rose 17.3% to $2.91 in pre-market trading. Bitcoin prices surged on speculation that Amazon could accept crypto payments before year-end.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) shares rose 17.1% to $4.79 in pre-market trading in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 16.3% to $0.91 in pre-market trading.
- Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 15% to $1.30 in pre-market trading.
- BIT Mining Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BTCM) rose 14.3% to $5.19 in pre-market trading in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares rose 14.3% to $4.85 in pre-market trading in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HVBT) rose 14.2% to $2.49 in pre-market trading.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) rose 13% to $610.00 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 12.9% to $9.80 in pre-market trading in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 12.1% to $2.41 in pre-market trading amid higher Bitcoin prices.
- Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) shares rose 12.1% to $14.58 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.
- Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 11.6% to $6.43 in pre-market trading in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 9.4% to $2.10 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Friday.
- Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 7% to $18.83 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 34.2% to $0.65 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals highlighted interim analysis of Phase 3 RALLY study of TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU) shares fell 27.3% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after dropping over 63% on Friday. China has announced a set of regulations that effectively ban the operation of for-profit education companies in the country. The new rules will no longer allow companies that teach school subjects to accept overseas investment, which could include capital from offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the State Council of China.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) fell 23.6% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after tumbling 54% on Friday. China announced a set of regulations that effectively ban the operation of for-profit education companies in the country.
- KE Holdings Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: BEKE) shares fell 21.8% to $26.44 in pre-market trading after declining around 11% on Friday.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 20.5% to $4.77 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 70% on Friday. Goldman Sachs downgraded TAL Education from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $53 to $5.6.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc-ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 18.4% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after declining around 39% on Friday.
- Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares fell 19.1% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after dropping around 44% on Friday.
- Youdao Inc - ADR (NYSE: DAO) shares fell 17.5% to $10.46 in pre-market trading after dipping over 42% on Friday. Jefferies downgraded Youdao from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $45.7 to $13.
- Puxin Ltd (NYSE: NEW) fell 16.8% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 33% on Friday.
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 16.4% to $17.54 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Friday. The company recently reported Q2 sales of $2.20 million, up from $1.36 million year over year.
- Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) fell 15.7% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 35% on Friday. ImmunoPrecise recently highlighted its PolyTope TATX-03 antibody cocktail potently neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in in vitro pseudovirus assays.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) fell 14.4% to $9.23 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday.
- DiDi Global Inc - ADR (NYSE: DIDI) shares fell 13.9% to $6.94 in pre-market trading, continuing to dip following recent reports suggesting China is said to weigh penalties on the company.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares fell 13.3% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics shares gained over 24% on Friday after the company announced an agreement to commercialize INBRIJA in Spain.
- Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 13.2% to $7.25 in pre-market trading. Socket Mobile shares gained 44% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results..
- Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) fell 12.6% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LX) fell 11.2% to $7.68 in pre-market trading after declining over 11% on Friday.
- Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares fell 11% to $110.90 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Friday.
- RLX Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: RLX) fell 10.3% to $4.46 in pre-market trading after declining around 13% on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas