Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Data on new home sales for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. New home sales dropped unexpectedly in May, but are likely to move higher to an 800,000 annual rate in June from May's 769,000 rate.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. The general activity index is expected to rise to 32 in July from June’s reading of 31.1.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
