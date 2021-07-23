Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 4.15 Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 3.46 Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) - P/E: 7.93 Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.92 Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 6.47

Lincoln Educational Servs has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.13, which has decreased by 58.06% compared to Q4, which was 0.31. Lincoln Educational Servs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Big Lots's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 2.62, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.59. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%.

Amcon Distributing's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 6.48, whereas in Q2, they were at 4.33. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.51%, which has decreased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 0.54%.

This quarter, Seneca Foods experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 7.9 in Q3 and is now 1.62. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Perdoceo Education's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.44, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.39. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.