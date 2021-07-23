 Skip to main content

Gambling.com Prices IPO At Lower End Of Expected Range

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:22am   Comments
  • Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB), a digital marketing services provider, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 5.25 million shares at $8.00 per ordinary share.
  • It earlier expected to price the offering at $8.00 to $9.00 per share, down from the originally expected $11.00 to $13.00 range.
  • The underwriters of the offering have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 787,500 ordinary shares.
  • The company's shares will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol GAMB.
  • It expects the offering to close on July 27, 2021.

