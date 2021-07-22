 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rise In Jobless Claims Reflects 'Seasonal Distortion': Economist
Sam Corey , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
Share:
Rise In Jobless Claims Reflects 'Seasonal Distortion': Economist

The week of July 17 wasn’t as sweet as July 10 for workers. The new weekly unemployment insurance claims were at 419,000 — an increase of 51,000 from the week prior, according to the Department of Labor.

This was the first time jobless claims were above 400,000 in four weeks.

What Happened: Although the rise was not pleasant, RSM Economist Joseph Brusuelas is not terribly concerned with the rise in claims.

Because the labor market is tight, it should be expected the increase is “just seasonal distortion around the traditional July 4 holiday,” he wrote on his blog.

He anticipates the rise will abate as the summer fades into fall.

Photo: Unsplash Photo by Clem Onojeghuo.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Econ #s Economics

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com