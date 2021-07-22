Needham Initiates Coverage On Payoneer Global With Buy Rating, Sees 33% Upside
- Needham analyst Mayank Tandon initiated coverage on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) with a Buy rating and a $13 price target implying a 32.65% upside.
- Tandon is optimistic about the company's diverse cross-border payments product suite, including physical/virtual card issuance, merchant services, tax, compliance, and FX solutions.
- Payoneer Global is a diverse cross-border payments provider operating in a market ripe for disruption and significant growth as online marketplaces gain popularity, Tandon added.
- Price action: PAYO shares traded higher by 2.04% at $10 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for PAYO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for PAYO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Media