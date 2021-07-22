 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Needham Initiates Coverage On Payoneer Global With Buy Rating, Sees 33% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Needham Initiates Coverage On Payoneer Global With Buy Rating, Sees 33% Upside
  • Needham analyst Mayank Tandon initiated coverage on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) with a Buy rating and a $13 price target implying a 32.65% upside. 
  • Tandon is optimistic about the company's diverse cross-border payments product suite, including physical/virtual card issuance, merchant services, tax, compliance, and FX solutions. 
  • Payoneer Global is a diverse cross-border payments provider operating in a market ripe for disruption and significant growth as online marketplaces gain popularity, Tandon added.
  • Price action: PAYO shares traded higher by 2.04% at $10 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for PAYO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2021Keefe, Bruyette & WoodsInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PAYO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAYO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NDAQDeutsche BankMaintains200.0
NTGRBWS FinancialMaintains43.0
HSYDeutsche BankMaintains173.0
MKTXDeutsche BankMaintains427.0
SHOPRoth CapitalMaintains1,750.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com