Goldman Upgrades STMicroelectronics To Neutral, Sees 9.3% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 6:58am   Comments
Goldman Upgrades STMicroelectronics To Neutral, Sees 9.3% Upside
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) to Neutral from Sell with a €34 price target implying a 9.3% upside.
  • The upgrade was in the context of third-quartile upside versus his Europe Tech coverage and roughly 5%-6% upside to his unchanged price target. 
  • Duval added that the company continues to have solid long-term prospects in secular growth areas related to green transport, automation of the car, and advanced communications.
  • Price action: STM shares traded lower by 0.60% at $38.28 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for STM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesSellNeutral
Apr 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021BerenbergUpgradesSellHold

