Goldman Upgrades STMicroelectronics To Neutral, Sees 9.3% Upside
- Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) to Neutral from Sell with a €34 price target implying a 9.3% upside.
- The upgrade was in the context of third-quartile upside versus his Europe Tech coverage and roughly 5%-6% upside to his unchanged price target.
- Duval added that the company continues to have solid long-term prospects in secular growth areas related to green transport, automation of the car, and advanced communications.
- Price action: STM shares traded lower by 0.60% at $38.28 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for STM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Apr 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2021
|Berenberg
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Hold
