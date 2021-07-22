Zenvia Raises $150M Via IPO At $13 Per Share
- Customer experience communications platform Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ: ZENV) priced 11.5 million shares at $13 per share in its initial public offering.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $150 million.
- The underwriters have the option to purchase additional shares up to 1.7 million.
- The shares are likely to begin trading on the Nasdaq today under the ticker symbol "ZENV."
- Additionally, Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has agreed to purchase 3.8 million additional shares in a private placement at $13 per share, amounting to $50 million.
- Price action: TWLO shares traded lower by 0.01% at $393.9 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.