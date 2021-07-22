 Skip to main content

Zenvia Raises $150M Via IPO At $13 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 6:56am   Comments
  • Customer experience communications platform Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ: ZENVpriced 11.5 million shares at $13 per share in its initial public offering.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $150 million.
  • The underwriters have the option to purchase additional shares up to 1.7 million.
  • The shares are likely to begin trading on the Nasdaq today under the ticker symbol "ZENV."
  • Additionally, Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has agreed to purchase 3.8 million additional shares in a private placement at $13 per share, amounting to $50 million.
  • Price action: TWLO shares traded lower by 0.01% at $393.9 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech

