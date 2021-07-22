 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: WiSA Launches Amazon Storefront
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: WiSA Launches Amazon Storefront

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), has debuted a custom branded Amazon Storefront that will enable the sale of the WiSA Certified products from a single page on the Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) platform.

What Happened: According to the San Jose-based company, the new Amazon storefront will allow consumers to shop for WiSA Ready televisions, WiSA Certified transmitters and speakers, and promotional bundles with WiSA products and brands including Hisense, LG, Samsung and Sony (NYSE: SONY).

The Amazon Storefront also allows shoppers to select products for any system configuration, performance level and budget, the company added.

“We’re excited to offer consumers and brand loyalists this new opportunity to shop for a wide variety of WiSA Certified home entertainment systems and components at the touch of a button,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “Amazon has rightfully become the most trusted online marketplace and we are thrilled to offer customers the same ease of selectability and purchase for WiSA Certified products.”

See Also: Benzinga Pro Breaks Stock Market News

What Else Happened: The announcement of the Amazon Storefront follows Wednesday’s news of the WiSA SoundSend Certified program, a certification initiative designed to work with television manufacturers to ensure connectivity and interoperability with the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter.

Smart televisions will receive WiSA SoundSend Certified status after they’ve been successfully tested to work with SoundSend, an HDMI-connected transmitter designed to make wireless multichannel audio accessible in minutes from nearly every smart television. The certification covers all audio connection and control requirements between the smart television and the SoundSend transmitter.

Photo: WiSA.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WISA)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
WiSA Introduces WiSA SoundSend Certified Program and Toshiba TV "REGZA" as the First Certified Product Family
EXCLUSIVE: WiSA Debuts Certification Program Linking Smart TVs With SoundSend Transmitter
WiSA Increases 2021 Web Visitor Forecast 100% to 2 Million from 1 Million, Reflecting Significant Q2 Traffic and Continued Category Momentum Fueled by the Wave Marketing Program
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Storefront WiSANews Penny Stocks Exclusives Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com