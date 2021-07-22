EXCLUSIVE: WiSA Launches Amazon Storefront

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), has debuted a custom branded Amazon Storefront that will enable the sale of the WiSA Certified products from a single page on the Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) platform.

What Happened: According to the San Jose-based company, the new Amazon storefront will allow consumers to shop for WiSA Ready televisions, WiSA Certified transmitters and speakers, and promotional bundles with WiSA products and brands including Hisense, LG, Samsung and Sony (NYSE: SONY).

The Amazon Storefront also allows shoppers to select products for any system configuration, performance level and budget, the company added.

“We’re excited to offer consumers and brand loyalists this new opportunity to shop for a wide variety of WiSA Certified home entertainment systems and components at the touch of a button,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “Amazon has rightfully become the most trusted online marketplace and we are thrilled to offer customers the same ease of selectability and purchase for WiSA Certified products.”

What Else Happened: The announcement of the Amazon Storefront follows Wednesday’s news of the WiSA SoundSend Certified program, a certification initiative designed to work with television manufacturers to ensure connectivity and interoperability with the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter.

Smart televisions will receive WiSA SoundSend Certified status after they’ve been successfully tested to work with SoundSend, an HDMI-connected transmitter designed to make wireless multichannel audio accessible in minutes from nearly every smart television. The certification covers all audio connection and control requirements between the smart television and the SoundSend transmitter.

Photo: WiSA.