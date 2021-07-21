 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: WiSA Debuts Certification Program Linking Smart TVs With SoundSend Transmitter
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 21, 2021 6:32am   Comments
WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), has introduced the WiSA SoundSend Certified program, a certification initiative designed to work with television manufacturers to ensure connectivity and interoperability with the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter.

What Happened: According to the San Jose-based WiSA, smart televisions will receive WiSA SoundSend Certified status after they’ve been successfully tested to work
with SoundSend, an HDMI-connected transmitter designed to make wireless multichannel audio accessible in minutes from nearly every smart television. The certification covers all audio connection and control requirements between the smart television and the SoundSend transmitter.

What Else Happened: The Toshiba TV REGZA from Toshiba Corporation (OTC: TOSYY) became the first smart television brand to receive WiSA SoundSend Certified status. The SoundSend mobile app has also been adapted to the Android TV operating system for Toshiba TV REGZA and other brands that will receive certification

“Now more than ever, smart TVs are at the center of the home cinema and continue to deliver more and better immersive content,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA president. “WiSA is helping its TV manufacturing members across the globe easily acquire this standout certification as they’re witnessing SoundSend prove to be an integral part of seamless, wireless home cinema while allowing connection to incredible speaker solutions from a large and growing roster of WiSA members.”

Photo: WiSA.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: smart televisions WisA Sound Certified program WiSA SoundSendNews Penny Stocks Exclusives Tech Best of Benzinga

