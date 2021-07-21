Alaska Airlines, AAR Collaborate For Flow Through Program For Maintenance Technicians
- Alaska Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) teams up with AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) to create a pipeline for qualified airline maintenance technicians for the Seattle-based airline.
- The Flow-Through Program is the first of its kind between an airline and an aviation services provider to focus on education and career training and recruit new workers from diverse backgrounds.
- Under the program, applicants will complete their training and feed into a role at an AAR maintenance facility. If the applicant is in good standing and has completed three years with AAR as an aircraft technician, they qualify to apply to a career opening at Alaska and are guaranteed an interview.
- AAR believes the Alaska Airlines Flow-Through Agreement will help to attract new and upcoming technicians.
- Price action: ALK shares are up 3.55% at $57.45, and AIR shares are trading higher by 1.96% at $37.01 on the last check Wednesday.
