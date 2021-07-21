 Skip to main content

Alaska Airlines, AAR Collaborate For Flow Through Program For Maintenance Technicians

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
  • Alaska Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) teams up with AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIRto create a pipeline for qualified airline maintenance technicians for the Seattle-based airline.
  • The Flow-Through Program is the first of its kind between an airline and an aviation services provider to focus on education and career training and recruit new workers from diverse backgrounds.
  • Under the program, applicants will complete their training and feed into a role at an AAR maintenance facility. If the applicant is in good standing and has completed three years with AAR as an aircraft technician, they qualify to apply to a career opening at Alaska and are guaranteed an interview.
  • AAR believes the Alaska Airlines Flow-Through Agreement will help to attract new and upcoming technicians.
  • Price action: ALK shares are up 3.55% at $57.45, and AIR shares are trading higher by 1.96% at $37.01 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: aviation industry BriefsNews Small Cap

