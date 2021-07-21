38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares jumped 218.7% to $6.57 after the company received a $28.3 million purchase order from Brazil's Bio-Manguinhos to purchase Chembio's DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests for delivery during 2021.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 134.2% to $23.51. NeuroMetrix shares jumped around 208% on Tuesday after the company announced that its Quell device has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for treating the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares climbed 64.3% to $10.83 after the company announced that its tolerability and pharmacokinetic study VIRAL-A20-3 has been completed with positive results.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) gained 41.2% to $13.45 on above-average volume.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) jumped 32.2% to $7.06 after the company's Bonum Health signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Southeastern Grocers.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) surged 22.5% to $3.91 as oil continues to rebound after falling on Monday following an OPEC+ supply agreement and have rebounded for the session.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 22.2% to $111.03.
- Cassava Sciences will present new clinical dataset at 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference July 26.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) jumped 21.7% to $16.10.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) jumped 21.6% to $3.49. AIGH Capital Management reported in a 13G filing a 9.9% stake in the company.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) gained 18.4% to $7.25 after B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $16 price target.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 15.2% to $4.99 on above-average volume.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) surged 14.5% to $18.83. Ashford Trust, earlier during the month, reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 14.1% to $42.14 after the company raised Q2 and FY21 guidance.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) jumped 13% to $7.83.
- AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) gained 12.6% to $11.40. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on AvePoint with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 12.5% to $29.12 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Genius Sports Limited (NASDAQ: GENI) gained 11.8% to $16.23. Genius Sports appointed Kimberly Williams-Bradley as an independent director of the Genius Board of Directors.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) gained 10.8% to $13.50 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 172% year-on-year to $19.1 million, surpassing the analyst consensus of $16.38 million. It also expects to report higher revenue and profitability for Q3.
- Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 9.9% to $4.68 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 9.9% to $1,729.60 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said Q2 comparable restaurant sales surged 31.2% year over year.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) gained 9.5% to $34.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 8.9% to $6.12 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares rose 8.6% to $0.7818.
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 8% to $24.44. Marathon Digital will participate in Mining Disrupt Conference on July 21, 2021.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 6.7% to $9.76 after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares dipped 22% to $2.9789 after the company announced a $7.58 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) fell 17.5% to $3.8450 after the company reported a $38 million registered direct offering.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares fell 16.8% to $3.7350 after jumping over 36% on Tuesday.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 13.9% to $3.42 after jumping over 40% on Tuesday.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) dropped 13.5% to $97.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) fell 12.1% to $4.8324 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) dropped 11% to $8.34. Giving a clinical trial update, Lumos Pharma said the OraGrowtH212 trial that will evaluate LUM-201 in pediatric growth hormone deficiency patients was initiated in June and is currently enrolling patients. This open-label trial will be extended from six months to twelve months to capture additional PK/PD and height velocity data.
- Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell 11.2% to $2.93 after dropping around 20% on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness recently reported a multi-year distribution agreement with Rigour International for expansion in Asia.
- Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) shares fell 10.7% to $16.20. Immunome shares gained 9% on Tuesday after the company reported the pre-clinical testing results of its antibody cocktail.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) dropped 10.6% to $27.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) fell 10.4% to $11.97 after surging around 17% on Tuesday.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) tumbled 8.5% to $3.5399. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) dropped 8.3% to $40.18 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas