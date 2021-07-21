 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares jumped 218.7% to $6.57 after the company received a $28.3 million purchase order from Brazil's Bio-Manguinhos to purchase Chembio's DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests for delivery during 2021.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 134.2% to $23.51. NeuroMetrix shares jumped around 208% on Tuesday after the company announced that its Quell device has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for treating the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares climbed 64.3% to $10.83 after the company announced that its tolerability and pharmacokinetic study VIRAL-A20-3 has been completed with positive results.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) gained 41.2% to $13.45 on above-average volume.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) jumped 32.2% to $7.06 after the company's Bonum Health signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Southeastern Grocers.
  • Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) surged 22.5% to $3.91 as oil continues to rebound after falling on Monday following an OPEC+ supply agreement and have rebounded for the session.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 22.2% to $111.03.
  • Cassava Sciences will present new clinical dataset at 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference July 26.
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) jumped 21.7% to $16.10.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) jumped 21.6% to $3.49. AIGH Capital Management reported in a 13G filing a 9.9% stake in the company.
  • Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) gained 18.4% to $7.25 after B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $16 price target.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 15.2% to $4.99 on above-average volume.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) surged 14.5% to $18.83. Ashford Trust, earlier during the month, reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 14.1% to $42.14 after the company raised Q2 and FY21 guidance.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) jumped 13% to $7.83.
  • AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) gained 12.6% to $11.40. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on AvePoint with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 12.5% to $29.12 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Genius Sports Limited (NASDAQ: GENI) gained 11.8% to $16.23. Genius Sports appointed Kimberly Williams-Bradley as an independent director of the Genius Board of Directors.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) gained 10.8% to $13.50 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 172% year-on-year to $19.1 million, surpassing the analyst consensus of $16.38 million. It also expects to report higher revenue and profitability for Q3.
  • Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 9.9% to $4.68 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 9.9% to $1,729.60 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said Q2 comparable restaurant sales surged 31.2% year over year.
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) gained 9.5% to $34.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 8.9% to $6.12 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
  • NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares rose 8.6% to $0.7818.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 8% to $24.44. Marathon Digital will participate in Mining Disrupt Conference on July 21, 2021.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 6.7% to $9.76 after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares dipped 22% to $2.9789 after the company announced a $7.58 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) fell 17.5% to $3.8450 after the company reported a $38 million registered direct offering.
  • Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares fell 16.8% to $3.7350 after jumping over 36% on Tuesday.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 13.9% to $3.42 after jumping over 40% on Tuesday.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) dropped 13.5% to $97.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) fell 12.1% to $4.8324 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) dropped 11% to $8.34. Giving a clinical trial update, Lumos Pharma said the OraGrowtH212 trial that will evaluate LUM-201 in pediatric growth hormone deficiency patients was initiated in June and is currently enrolling patients. This open-label trial will be extended from six months to twelve months to capture additional PK/PD and height velocity data.
  • Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell 11.2% to $2.93 after dropping around 20% on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness recently reported a multi-year distribution agreement with Rigour International for expansion in Asia.
  • Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) shares fell 10.7% to $16.20. Immunome shares gained 9% on Tuesday after the company reported the pre-clinical testing results of its antibody cocktail.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) dropped 10.6% to $27.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) fell 10.4% to $11.97 after surging around 17% on Tuesday.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) tumbled 8.5% to $3.5399. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) dropped 8.3% to $40.18 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHT + AFI)

Understanding Ashford Hospitality Trust's Unusual Options Activity
Armstrong Flooring Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Why Ashford Hospitality Shares Dipped Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
What Does Armstrong Flooring's Debt Look Like?
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com