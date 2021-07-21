Uber, Costco Launch Grocery Delivery Pilot In Texas
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) have entered into a grocery delivery pilot with 25 locations across the state of Texas. This deal marks Uber's first pilot with a food wholesaler in the U.S.
- Costco members could have their groceries delivered within hours with Uber and Uber Eats. In the coming weeks, seven additional Costco warehouses will be available to Uber users via Uber and Uber Eats mobile apps.
- The minimum order amount is $35, and delivery is free for Uber Pass and Eats Pass holders.
- Uber users in Dallas, Austin, and Houston can order from their local Costco warehouses starting today.
- "Today's announcement with Costco is an important step towards marrying the magic of wholesale retail with on-demand delivery in the palm of your hand, and I'm thrilled that Texans are getting a first look at what's to come,” said Head of Grocery Delivery at Uber, Raj Beri.
- Price action: UBER shares are trading higher by 2.81% at $47.62, while COST is trading lower by 0.47% at $414.30 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.