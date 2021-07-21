5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) - P/E: 9.48 Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) - P/E: 3.44 Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 9.31 SIFCO Industries (AMEX:SIF) - P/E: 7.01 GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) - P/E: 6.83

Triton International has reported Q1 earnings per share at 1.91, which has increased by 12.35% compared to Q4, which was 1.7. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.1%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 4.19% in the previous quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 1.01, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.6%, which has decreased by 0.96% from 1.56% last quarter.

Orion Gr Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.12 in Q4 to 0.04 now. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SIFCO Industries saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.51 in Q1 to -0.26 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.0%, which has decreased by 4.07% from last quarter's yield of 4.07%.

GrafTech International's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.37, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.47. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.31%, which has decreased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 0.41%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.