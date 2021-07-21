Codex DNA Shares Move Higher On Licensing, Supply Deal With TriLink For mRNA Capping Tech
- Codex DNA Inc (NASDAQ: DNAY) has announced a licensing and supply agreement with TriLink Biotechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) for CleanCap technology.
- Codex DNA will integrate the mRNA capping technology into its suite of automated mRNA synthesis kits for the BioXp system and within the company's BioFoundry Services offering.
- Together, the technologies are expected to increase productivity and yields for mRNA synthesis workflows.
- Customers will now have the option to generate up to 16 biologically active mRNA constructs at a yield of at least 10 micrograms each from fully de novo synthesized and error-corrected genes in a single automated run.
- Price Action: DNAY shares are up 10.4% at $17.50, while MRVI shares are down 2.37% at $39.38 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
