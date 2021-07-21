5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 2.54 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 4.79 Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) - P/E: 9.93 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 8.95 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.2

This quarter, Kenon Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.69 in Q4 and is now 3.34. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.05, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.01. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Algonquin Power experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.21 in Q4 and is now 0.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.33%, which has increased by 0.35% from last quarter's yield of 3.98%.

Suburban Propane Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.61 in Q1 to 2.02 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.12%, which has increased by 0.23% from 7.89% last quarter.

Most recently, Pampa Energia reported earnings per share at 0.58, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.41. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.