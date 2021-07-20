NeuroMetrix Stock Surges As Its Nerve Stimulator Scores FDA Breakthrough Designation For Fibromyalgia
- NeuroMetrix Inc's (NASDAQ: NURO) Quell device has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA to treat fibromyalgia symptoms in adults.
- Fibromyalgia is a common form of chronic pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, cognitive and mood disturbances.
- Quell is a wearable electrical nerve stimulator. It utilizes position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal patient experience both day and night.
- The data submitted by NeuroMetrix in support of the Breakthrough Designation included results of 119 subjects.
- In an intention-to-treat (ITT) analysis of all subjects, 56% of those on active treatment exhibited a clinically meaningful improvement in health-related quality-of-life compared to 35% that received sham therapy.
- The Company expects to launch Quell for fibromyalgia in the second half of 2022.
- Price Action: NURO shares jump 43.9% at $4.69 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
