BJ's Wholesale Club To Offer Mortgage And Home Services Through Sirva

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), an operator of membership warehouse clubs on the East Coast and Midwest, is partnering with Sirva Inc. on a program that will offer BJ’s members access to the Sirva Home Benefits mortgage and home services program.

What Happened: In a press statement released by the companies, the Sirva Home Benefits program was described as a “curated homebuying experience that leverages access to a superior selection of mortgage lending, real estate, and moving services.”

The program’s designated program lender, Sirva Mortgage, offers access to more than 200 home loan products, including refinance loans, out the process, while its Sirva Preferred Broker Network includes a national selection of real estate firms. The program also provides special discounts for its moving companies subsidiaries North American Van Lines and Allied Van Lines.

Why It's Important: In partnering with Sirva, BJ’s Wholesale Club follows a lead set by Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), which has a mortgage program with Cross Country Mortgage.

The nation's other leading warehouse club, Sam’s Club, does not have a mortgage program for its members, but its parent company Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has a home loan partnership with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage.

“Our commitment to providing essential products and services is further underscored with Home Benefits, allowing members to flexibly manage the mortgage process and access home services in an easy one-stop shop,” said Bill Werner, executive vice president for strategy and development at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Photo: Mike Mozart / Flickr Creative Commons.