Bigcommerce Shares Surge After Partnership With Mercadolibre To Expand Presence In Latin America
- Open SaaS e-commerce platform BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) is partnering with Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI), an e-commerce marketplace in Latin America.
- This agreement will provide BigCommerce merchants the ability to sell across Latin America to 133 million consumers on Mercado Libre's Marketplace.
- Key benefits for the merchants include simple onboarding, efficiently managing the order flow, and free currency conversions and language translations.
- BigCommerce merchants can find Mercado Libre through the BigCommerce Channel Manager and apply for approval to start selling.
- "Latin America represents a huge untapped market for U.S. merchants and BigCommerce's partnership with Mercado Libre removes these barriers, opening the door to an expansive opportunity for them to reach millions of consumers to sell to,” said BigCommerce Chief Commercial Officer Russell Klein.
- Price action: BIGC shares are trading higher by 4.74% at $64.96 on the last check Tuesday.
